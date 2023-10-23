Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drayton Manor is set to celebrate iconic ride

By Matthew PanterStaffordshireAttractionsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Drayton Manor is throwing an iconic rollercoaster party to celebrate one of the park’s legendary rides.

Shockwave
Shockwave

Shockwave has been a part of the theme park's history since opening nearly two decades ago, creating memories for millions of riders over the years.

Now, the iconic ride is be getting a brand-new look, transforming from a standing to sit-down ride, suitable for riders as small at 1.2 metres.

The new look is due to be unveiled in the spring of next year but before it does, Drayton Manor is offering guests one last chance to experience the thrill of Shockwave at The Last Stand.

The event takes place from November 3-5 and more more details, visit https://www.draytonmanor.co.uk/events/shockwave-last-stand

Attractions
Entertainment
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News