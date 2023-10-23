Drayton Manor is set to celebrate iconic ride

Shockwave

Shockwave has been a part of the theme park's history since opening nearly two decades ago, creating memories for millions of riders over the years.

Now, the iconic ride is be getting a brand-new look, transforming from a standing to sit-down ride, suitable for riders as small at 1.2 metres.

The new look is due to be unveiled in the spring of next year but before it does, Drayton Manor is offering guests one last chance to experience the thrill of Shockwave at The Last Stand.