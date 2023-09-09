Brighten up the winter nights this Christmas at light shows across the region

Luminate at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Luminous events are happening all throughout the autumn and winter seasons to brighten up the night and make for an especially twinkly evening.

Most of them require tickets booked in advance, with all the information provided below.

Here are all of the light nights happening across Wolverhampton, the Black Country and Staffordshire in the coming weeks.

Wolverhampton Winter Light Trail – West Park

The annual event held by Luminate Wolverhampton promises a long, captivating light trail through the gardens of West Park, topped off with light play and ambient music.

The event will run every night from December 1 until Christmas eve, from 4.45pm – 8pm.

Ticket prices depend on the day of visit, starting at £11.50 per child, £15 per adult, and £50 for a family. Carers go free. More information for the Wolverhampton event can be found at luminate.live.

Birmingham Winter Light Trail – Botanical Gardens

Similar to the West Park event, Luminate is also hosting a light trail in Birmingham's stunning Botanical Gardens, where visitors can choose and toast their own marshmallows.

The event will run every night from November 25 until January 2, from 4.30pm–8pm.

Ticket prices depend on the day of visit, starting at £12.25 per child, £16.75 per adult, and £56.50 for a family. Carers go free. More information for the Birmingham event can be found at luminate.live.

Shugborough Winter Light Trail – Shugborough Estate

Luminate Live will also be putting on the illuminated evenings at Shugborough estate every night from December 1 until Christmas eve, from 4.45pm – 8pm.

Ticket prices depend on the day of visit, starting at £12.25 per child, £16.75 per adult, and £56.50 for a family. Carers go free. More information for the Shugborough event can be found at luminate.live.

Light Trail – Warwick Castle

The castle is holding two different light trails this Christmas – their light trail through the historic grounds and castle gardens, or the castle visit and light trail, where visitors can explore the castle itself as part of the visit.

Both trails include a 45-minute illuminated experience and festive food markets in the grounds.

Tickets for the light trail start at £15.50, or £25.50 for the castle and light trail. More information can be found at warwick-castle.com.

Illuminated Arboretum – National Memorial Arboretum Staffordshire

Staffordshire's illuminated arboretum is set to host a kaleidoscope of colour across its 150-acre woodland site.

Entry to the event is every 15 minutes between 4.30pm and 7.30pm. Once visitors are in, they are invited to spend as long as they wish enjoying the trail.

Until November 5, tickets cost £9 per child aged five to 15 (under fives go free) and £19 per adult. After November 6, ticket prices increase by £5 each. Carers go free. More information can be found at thenma.org.uk.

Festival of Light – Black Country Living Museum

BCLM will be holding a twinkling Diwali celebration with South Asian music, Bollywood glamour, light projections, a UV disco, a bhangra dance workshop and delicious street food.

The museum invites visitors to bring their own lanterns, or simply watch the lights dance from the sidelines.

Tickets are now on sale for the event on November 11 at 4pm, with tickets priced at £7.50 for children aged three to 15, and £7.50 for adults. Carers and passholders go free.

More information can be found at tickets.bclm.com/91458/91459.

Christmas Light Show – Lichfield Cathedral

Lichfield Cathedral will be working with animation team Illuminos to put on a spectacle of lights projected onto the medieval building. There will also be carol singing and access to the Christmas tree festival.