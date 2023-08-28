Notification Settings

More 'pain and suffering' for closing animal sanctuary as miniature donkey put to sleep

By Richard Williams

An animal sanctuary that is to close its doors for the last time at the weekend, has had further tragedy after one of its miniature donkeys died.

Miniature donkey Todd has been put to sleep (picture Scotty's Donkeys & Animal Park)
Scotty’s Donkeys & Animal Park has been based at Apley Estate near Shifnal for 10 years but it will be closing its doors for the last time on September 3 when its lease comes to an end.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

