'Directors of fun' sought for new indoor bowling centre

Could you be a 'director of fun'?

They will try out everything at the new centre ahead of its opening on September 11.

The successful candidates will also receive a year's complimentary VIP bowling to ensure they keep checking in and as part of their role make sure the experience is always fun for all.

The £3.7 million entertainment centre will feature 24 lanes including six VIP lanes, state-of-the-art amusements and an American-style bar and diner.

The ten pin bowling brand is inviting people aged over 18 to apply.

The three successful candidates will each be able to bring a friend or family member with them for the experience.

Scott Jones, centre manager at Hollywood Bowl Merry Hill, said: “Getting the local community involved in our opening is really important to us, we can’t wait to see who will take on this new amazing new role, and make sure everything is super fun for all.”

Bookings for the new centre are now being taken online.

Hollywood Bowl Group has 70 centres operating under the Hollywood Bowl, and Puttstars (mini golf) brands in the UK and six bowling centres in Canada operating under the Splitsville brand.