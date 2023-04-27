Notification Settings

New track arrives on site ahead of return of Nemesis at Alton Towers

By Isabelle ParkinAttractionsPublished: Comments

The return of an "iconic" rollercoaster at Alton Towers Resort is one step closer as pieces of the new track arrive on site.

The ride is set to reopen next year
The Nemesis ride – which travels up to 50mph – closed at the Staffordshire theme park in November last year to undergo a revamp.

As part of its transformation, the entire 716 metre-long track, weighing 250 tonnes, has been replaced and has changed colour from white, to black and red.

Fans of the ride can now watch the developments from the ride's viewing platform in a video released by the theme park.

Bianca Sammut, divisional director at Alton Towers Resort, said: "As Europe's first ever inverted rollercoaster, Nemesis rightly holds legendary status among thrill-seekers.

"At Alton Towers Resort we're committed to providing visitors with stand-out attractions that are unmatched by anyone else.

"Reaching this latest milestone in the transformation of Nemesis is a proud moment for everyone involved in the project.

"And for all thrill-seekers out there it means the day we can take the wraps off our 'thrilliant' revamp is edging every closer. Stay alert for more developments."

The ride will reopen to visitors next year.

