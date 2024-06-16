We stayed the night in the Tiger Lodge at West Midlands Safari and was stunned by a unique close encounter

West Midlands Safari Park has won many awards over the years and their 90 minute, four-mile drive-through continues to excel with its ever expanding interactive animal attractions.

But for the height of luxury and a day/night you will never forget, the park's wildlife lodges are beyond any adult or child's wildest imagination.

When you first walk in, your eyes are immediately drawn to the showpiece of the lodge, the panoramic views throughout the entire living room and bedrooms looking out onto your chosen animal.

Looking out onto the Tigers from the comfort of the private lodge

We had not one, not two, but three stunning Sumatran tigers enjoying their new habitat - mother, father and baby.

The surroundings, finish and opulence of each lodge or cottage is quite remarkable - fridge fully-stocked with your chosen dinner, large workable kitchen, afternoon deliveries of freshly baked bread and breakfast on your doorstep the next morning.

Every last detail has been expertly executed. There are also huge TV screens in every room, but these didn't get turned on once during our stay - the live action is enchanting and all you need.

The Mrs enjoying cheese & biscuits in front of the Sumatran tigers

Mother playing with child, father keeping one eye on the action while surveying his kingdom - it's a true treat for anyone to experience.

Before you realise, hours have gone by and you haven't moved from the window, such is the wonder that is taking place in-front of your very eyes.

A peaceful night's rest and we awoke to the male tiger (Nakal) staring right back at us, less than two metres from our bed - truly wonderful.

Your private living room

I've been fortunate to stay at some incredible hotels throughout the world and the uniqueness and quality of this experience is right up there among the very best.

The Tiger lodge was magnificent and there's an array of other unique stays to try including African Elephant, cheetah, giraffe and the next on our list - the Lion Lodge.

The ultimate in luxure - jacuzzi while observing the wildlife

And it doesn't stop there, next month the park will be opening eight more lodges – four overlooking hippos (the only of its kind in the UK) and four with amazing views of African wild dogs – the first of its kind in Europe.

Prices start from £515 per lodge (per night) for up to 6 guests - Safari Lodges short breaks include breakfast and dinner, spectacular views of the animals, two-day admission to the Park during the day and Theme Park wristbands, during the summer season.

For more information on the lodges, visit www.safari-lodges.co.uk

Overall stay rating: 10/10 - Incredible