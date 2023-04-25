Roar-some dinosaur fun ahead at Statfold

Dinosaur fun at Statfold

Statfold, based in Tamworth, is holding a Jurassic Weekend over May Bank Holiday.

Prehistoric beasts will be roaming amongst the railways including Tiny, Europe’s largest walking T-Rex at 27-feet long; and Bronwen, Europe’s largest walking herbivore at just under 10-feet tall.

It is one of the largest scale collections of dinosaurs in the UK, with the likes of Loki and Echo the Velociraptors, Dylan the Dilophosaurus, Angus the Ankylosauraus and more than a dozen baby dinos causing chaos throughout the weekend.

Visitors can also jump on board the Statfold Jurassic Express and ride along the award-winning railway whilst keeping a watchful eye out for hidden letters which spell out the name of a dinosaur.

And, at Mease Valley Woods, visitors can put their Dinosaur Wrangler skills to the test and hunt for different species.

Tickets for the Jurassic Weekend are £15.95 for adults and £13.95 for children. A family ticket (for four) is £55.