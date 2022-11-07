Notification Settings

Birds of prey to soar high over castle in special gothic falconry event

By Lisa O'Brien

Visitors to a popular attraction can see birds of prey soar high above a castle in a special gothic falconry event this weekend.

A Gothic Falconry event is taking place at Kenilworth Castle

Kenilworth Castle in Warwickshire is hosting the event on Saturday and Sunday.

Impressive falcons will demonstrate their skill and power in the awe-inspiring setting of the castle ruins.

The Victorian gothic revival period was a fascinating blend of old and new; while society was rapidly industrialising with steam power and machines there were many folk who hankered after the simplicity of the Middle Ages.

Visitors to the castle will see the contrasts of the natural world through the eyes of the Victorians – as the falconers pit medieval myth and legend against 19th century science and fact.

Experts Raphael Historic Falconry will delight in a blend of flying demonstrations and storytelling.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm. At 10am, Hawk House opens and people can chat to the falconers and view a collection of magnificent raptors at rest.

An hour later, a beautiful cast of flying birds are used to reveal the Gothic folklore of birds, from goat-suckers and winged warriors to the Legend of the Black Dog and a gothic tale of tragedy and love.

Later, there is a presentation from the Hawk House and people can watch various specimens of live birds of prey in free flight.

Tickets are available at www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/kenilworth-gothic-falconry-12-13-nov-22











