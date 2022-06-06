Festival at Black Country Living Museum to celebrate region's vehicle manufacturing heritage

A vintage bus

The event will take place on June 18 and 19 and will showcase a vast variety of vehicles manufactured in the West Midlands, including world-renowned marques such as Bean, Clyno, Guy, Sunbeam, AJS and Jensen.

The museum is home to the world’s largest selection of Black Country-manufactured vehicles, boasting an impressive collection including buses, motorbikes, trolleybuses and cars .

These vehicles will be on display across the 26-acre site, alongside an exciting array of visiting transport belonging to local enthusiasts.

Visitors can enjoy a ride on a vintage motor bus and hop off to explore a canalside village, as well as replica motor shops and garages that once existed in the region.

People can enjoy the chance to chat with historic characters and transport enthusiasts to find out how the Black Country once dominated the transport manufacturing scene, as well as how the region landed a formidable reputation for creating record-breaking motorbikes that took TT races and land speed records by storm.