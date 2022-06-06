Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Festival at Black Country Living Museum to celebrate region's vehicle manufacturing heritage

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyAttractionsPublished:

A Festival of Vehicles will be held at the Black Country Living Museum to celebrate the region's rich vehicle-manufacturing history.

A vintage bus
A vintage bus

The event will take place on June 18 and 19 and will showcase a vast variety of vehicles manufactured in the West Midlands, including world-renowned marques such as Bean, Clyno, Guy, Sunbeam, AJS and Jensen.

The museum is home to the world’s largest selection of Black Country-manufactured vehicles, boasting an impressive collection including buses, motorbikes, trolleybuses and cars .

These vehicles will be on display across the 26-acre site, alongside an exciting array of visiting transport belonging to local enthusiasts.

Visitors can enjoy a ride on a vintage motor bus and hop off to explore a canalside village, as well as replica motor shops and garages that once existed in the region.

People can enjoy the chance to chat with historic characters and transport enthusiasts to find out how the Black Country once dominated the transport manufacturing scene, as well as how the region landed a formidable reputation for creating record-breaking motorbikes that took TT races and land speed records by storm.

For more information or to book online, visit bclm.com/festival-of-vehicles

Attractions
Entertainment
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News