Dudley Zoo needs visitor photos for its next calendar

Winners will have their photos included in Dudley Zoo’s 2023 calendar

The calendar will commemorate the zoo's 85th anniversary and hopes to celebrate the zoo's animals, 11th-century castle, and architecture.

Now, the zoo is calling on its visitors to submit their best snaps with the chance of showcasing the zoo in its upcoming calendar.

Photos need to have been taken during the last 12 months and be submitted by April 30 to be in with a chance of making the final cut.

Entries must be emailed to photos@dudleyzoo.org.uk and files must be saved as a jpeg in the entrant’s name.

A maximum of two entries per person is allowed and the files must be big enough to print, in high quality - at least 300dpi.

There must not be people in the photo and the images must be natural - they may be enhanced to make it brighter or clearer, but not manipulated in any way.

No watermarks or signatures should be included on the image and by submitting the photos, the photographer consents to them being used in print, online, and on social media.