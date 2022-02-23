Arboretum offering range of activities for all ages

Younger visitors can join Stick Man on his journey back to the family tree while following a free activity trail

The Arboretum in Alrewas in Staffordshire is offering a packed programme of activities, from outdoor trails and sensory play areas to a trio of free indoor exhibitions.

The programme starts with Wild Arboretum, a series of prints by line-cut artist Gerard Hobson capturing the different animals, trees and fungi at the Arboretum, with an activity pack available for younger visitors.

Alongside the exhibition will be a photography competition, with prizes available for the Under 14s and Adults category from photos taken at the Arboretum between January 1 and March 4.

The "Falklands 40: Sketches from the Frontline" will also take place until June 19, showing sketches from the 1982 conflict by war artist Linda Kitson, while younger visitors can join Stick Man on an activity trail back to his family tree.

Finally, the "Landscapes of Life" exhibition will provide an introduction to the Arboretum and explores how Remembrance practices have evolved throughout human history.

Chris Ansell, head of Participation and Learning, said: "Whether you’re looking for a cultural experience or a stroll in the beautiful outdoors, you’ll have an experience to remember at the Arboretum.

"There are engaging activities for visitors of all ages, designed to help you explore the Arboretum’s natural landscape and discover the stories behind our memorials."

Entry to the National Memorial Arboretum and the exhibitions is free of charge and the onsite restaurant offers a range of homemade family-friendly food options using locally sourced ingredients.