Students join in the spooky goings on at Staffordshire farm

Students at the farm

The Performing Arts students have been selected for work experience at the popular Halloween attraction at the National Forest Adventure Farm, near Burton on Trent, which attracts 24,000 visitors every year.

In preparation for Screamfest Resurrected – a bigger and better supercharged version of the attraction – students have participated in ‘scare school’ with professional ‘scare’ trainers and are looking forward to acting, taking photos, applying horror make-up, and even designing and repairing costumes in the run up to Halloween.

Students have been rehearsing their roles which could be anything from a blood-thirsty farmer, a malevolent spirit, a zombie or a crazed clown as they get ready to help take over the Staffordshire farm for the most blood curdling festival of fright nights.

Course Leader for Performing Arts Helen Thom said: “We are thrilled that the National Forest Adventure Farm is able to offer such high-quality work experience placements for our students.

“Screamfest offers a wide range of different roles for our students to take part in, from acting in the five scares, entertaining the crowds, photography, applying horror make-up plus costume design and repairs.

“They will be working alongside professional actors and producers whose knowledge and support will ensure they learn important new skills for work and their lives ahead. Thank you to the team at the National Forest Adventure Farm for this fantastic opportunity.”

Ivor Robinson, joint owner of the National Forest Adventure Farm spoke about getting the students involved: “We love working closely with local colleges to offer students work experience at our immersive Screamfest event.

“The students are hugely talented, many of them experienced at performing and it’s fabulous to give them even more experience by working at Screamfest which is essentially a live production with all aspects of theatre and drama involved. It’s going to be our biggest and best season yet and we can’t wait!”

Spread out over 13 terrifying nights in the run up to Halloween, Screamfest includes five immersive scare attractions as well as an extended array of extreme performers taking to the stage for a full night of outdoor entertainment.

With more than 100 live actors spread out over five scares and entertainment, it will be one of the most intense scream and laughter inducing events yet.

New scares for 2021 include meeting the gruesome dysfunctional Creed family in the moonlit maize maze.

In Le Theatre Noir’s supernatural spectacle visitors get fully immersed in a Victorian theatrical all-sensory performance.

There will also be a new twist on the crazed clown scare attraction, Freakout, as it takes a sinister turn in 2021.

The popular Hillbilly Joe’s Zombie Zoo and Love Hurts will also return to make up the five immersive scare attractions spread out across the farm site.

The event’s live extreme performances have also been extended to provide non-stop outdoor entertainment, including a live band and DJ, fire acts, contortionists, street performers and entertainers.

The night-time attraction starts on Thursday, October 14 and will be open for 13 selected dates until Sunday, October 31.

Tickets give you access to five scares and all the courtyard entertainment.

Fairground rides and street food and bar is also available. Screamfest is not recommended for under 16s.