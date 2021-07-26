Review: National Forest Adventure Farm offers a conveyor belt of activities for family fun

There's dinosaur fun to be had in Staffordshire

Summer at the National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, near Burton, is offering a myriad of fun activities for youngsters.

I took my young daughter Eleanor to explore its family-focused Dino Summer event and she was not disappointed.

We spent a good four hours, moving from one varied activity to another at the attraction and all proved a hit.

On arrival, we made a quick beeline for the Crazy Golf before it got busy. It's a challenging little course to say the least but good fun all the same.

Sticking with the sporty theme, we also enjoyed a spot of football as we competed in a Beat the Goalie contest and Eleanor followed it up with a few minutes on the Big Bouncer Jumping Pillows.

Eleanor enjoyed feeding the animals

It was certainly an energetic start to the morning but, with the searing heat already coming through, it was soon time for a bit of a breather.

Armed with our pots of animal food, we decided now was the right time for some shade in the animal barn. This was a real treat as we got to stroke gorgeous guinea pigs before feeding the charming goats and sheeps before heading to the fields to see the alpacas.

Refreshed again, after a drink and ice cream, Eleanor then headed for the Indoor Soft Play to run off some of that restored energy and we followed it up with a stroll around the musical maze, which again proved a big hit.

Are you keeping up? That's the thing about the National Forest Adventure Farm. It's like a never-ending treadmill of fun.

Eleanor on the climbing wall

We hadn't even started on the pièce de résistance – the dinosaur fun.

We spent the remainder of our time getting into Jurassic Park mode as Eleanor enjoyed a meet and greet with a Triceratops, a perfect opportunity for a photograph!

We then tackled the maize maze, looking for dinosaurs hidden deep in the maze and enjoyed the fun of the Dino Disco before heading back to the other end of attraction for what proved one of Eleanor's favourite parts of the day.

We had to pay an extra £2.50 to take part in fossil panning but it was great fun. And, at the end of it, you get to keep all the little gems and fossils you find – they are now safely placed in a little box next to Eleanor's bed.

There was still time for a go on the 'Farmula 1' pedal go-karts and the climbing wall. At that stage we decided to head home but, even after a jam-packed few hours, we could have been entertained further.

As days out go, the National Forest Adventure Farm is right up there with our favourite family tips.

Dinosaur fun in Burton

Dino Summer runs every day until Wednesday, September 1 from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Tickets start from £14.99. Guests are asked to pre-book a time slot for the indoor play area at the time of booking.

As part of Dino Summer, visitors will meet the farm’s latest interactive dinosaurs from triceratops to T-Rex or take on the dino themed maize maze as the Staffordshire farm park plays host to a summer of dinosaurs.

Running until Wednesday, September 1, young explorers can also take part in an interactive show to learn how to train a dinosaur.

A series of six outdoor Sounds of Summer live music nights will also offer visitors of all ages the chance to enjoy live entertainment while the evening sun fades this summer.

Sounds of Summer is a first for the farm attraction and sees six summer evenings featuring different a range of artists from lively pop and 80s classics to West Country chart toppers The Wurzels, all staged in a rural setting.

As part of the National Forest Adventure Farm’s commitment to bringing family and friends together, these unique outdoor events will allow guests to soak up a festival atmosphere as they unwind in the country air to an evening of live music.

Live music event Sounds of Summer will kick off on Saturday, July 31 with The Barricade Boys – A Night at the Musicals, followed by Disco Inferno and a night of 1970’s floor fillers on Saturday, August 7.

The Best of Queen is on Saturday, August 14, West Country chart toppers The Wurzels – known for their number one hit The Combine Harvester play on Saturday, August 21, followed by Sounds of the 80s with The Zoots on Friday, August before finishing with a tribute to pop stars Little Mix on Saturday, August 28, with We Love Little Mix.

Doors open at 6pm for a 7pm start. Festival street foods including wood fired pizzas, fish and chips and grill are all available as well as a licensed bar. Tickets cost £18 with a gazebo upgrade at £40 for a maximum of 6 people to include a gazebo and picnic table.