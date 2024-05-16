Strictly favourites heading to Shrewsbury and Birmingham

Created by Jason Gilkison, the show – called Red Hot and Ready – gets under way in June 2025 and will visit 27 venues.

The tour will be presented by international dance phenomenon Burn the Floor, as the company makes a welcome return to the UK as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

Dianne Buswell and Vito Coppola

Red Hot and Ready is being described as 'the ultimate high-voltage dance extravaganza' with jaw-dropping choreography, heart-pounding music and breath-taking moves.

Dianne said: “I am truly excited to be going on tour with our magnificent new show with the most phenomenal partner Vito, and to sharing the love and the energy as we dance for you.”

Winner of the show’s coveted Glitter Ball Trophy last year, Vito added: “I can't wait to be on tour with the amazing, beautiful, vibrant Dianne Buswell! It’s going to be red, it’s going to be hot, and we are going to be super ready and bring to you so much joy and smiles and happiness.”

Dianne Buswell

Show creator and choreographer Jason, known as a television judge and choreographer on So You Think You Can Dance both in Australia and the USA, added: “I am feeling blessed to be coming home to Burn the Floor and creating a new show for the first time in 10 years.

"To have Dianne and Vito leading this dynamic cast really guarantees an unforgettable experience for our audience.”

The show will be at the Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on June 11 and 12, 2025 and at the Symphony Hall, Birmingham on July 4, 2025. Tickets for for the Red Hot and Ready UK tour go on sale on May 22 and are available from £44.50.

For full details, see https://dianneandvito.co.uk/