Families encouraged to have a go at design and technology at NEC

Taking place on May 18-19 at NEC Birmingham, Makers Central is set to captivate the imaginations of visitors young and old with interactive sessions from woodworking to metalworking and electronics to leathercraft.

The skilled and popular Makers attending the show such as YouTube making star Colin Furze will offer a chance for people to uncover the wide range of rewarding opportunities within design and technology sectors which can help to inspire the next generation of designers, engineers, and tech professionals.

A spokesperson for Makers Central said: “The show offers attendees the chance to dive into the creative process themselves, with workshops where they can craft items to take home. From forging a fire steel with Bill's Workshop to crafting a leather wallet with Diamond Awl, there's something for everyone to explore and enjoy.”

Held annually, the exhibition showcases the lates tools, materials, and techniques in the world of making. The event brings together makers from all corners of the UK and beyond, offering the perfect opportunity to network, share ideas and learn from other makers.

The spokesperson added: “For those interested in learning new skills, the UK Droidbuilders will showcase their expertise in building droids from unconventional materials, offering insights into the creative process and providing inspiration for aspiring makers.”

For those eager to test their creativity, a scrap wood competition invites aspiring makers to unleash their imagination and create a unique piece using scrap wood materials, with exciting prizes up for grabs.

Johnny 5 Replica Nottingham will unveil their labour of love, a 1:1 scale replica of Johnny 5, painstakingly handcrafted over six years. This remarkable creation showcases the dedication of its creators, who taught themselves machining skills to recreate all the metal parts, resulting in a fully functional replica.

Robot Wars Champion 'Apollo' and 'Vulcan' from 'King of Bots' will be on display, alongside the thrilling opportunity to drive a robot in battle within the 'Robot Warrior' arena.

One of the highlights of this year's event is the exclusive showcase brought by Coopers Classic Cars. Attendees will have the chance to feast their eyes on a stunning replica Batmobile prop, meticulously crafted to resemble the iconic vehicle from the original 1989 Batman, 1992 Batman Returns, and the recent Flash movies.

Straight from Hawkins, Indiana, fans of the hit series Stranger Things will delight in seeing the replica of Jim Hopper's police truck from the early seasons. Built on a genuine Chevy Blazer with its original Chevy 350 V8 engine, this replica is a testament to craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Prices start at £25 for entry, with additional workshop experiences available at varying prices.

For more details, visit https://www.makerscentral.co.uk/tickets/