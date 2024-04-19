Watch: Wales kindest region in Britain - find out how the West Midlands ranks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Research, of 2,000 adults, revealed those in the country will carry out an average of eight acts of kindness each week, compared to the six that people in the East of England will accomplish.

Londoners took second place, closely followed by the West Midlands, and adults in the North West – while those in the East of England and South East residents came bottom of the pile.

It also emerged one in four adults across the country volunteer, dedicating an average of eight hours of their spare time each week.

The research was commissioned by Nissan, which is working with The Richard Whitehead Foundation’s Supported Runner Project [www.whitehead.foundation/supported-runner-project-overview], to help make Sunday's TCS London Marathon more inclusive.

It comes after the study also found 56 per cent would volunteer to help a disabled friend or person complete a sporting event, if they were equipped with the right tools and training.

Gold-medal winning Paralympian and Nissan GB’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ambassador, Richard Whitehead, said: “It’s fantastic to see how people support each other across the country and so many would be willing to help disabled runners if they had the tools and training to do so.

Volunteer Gill Menzies (pink top), who is helping her friend Julie McElroy (black top) become the first female frame runner to complete the TCS London Marathon

“Helping others is not only incredibly important, but also very rewarding, so we’re delighted to give people the opportunity to do so around mass participation running events.

“The Supported Runner Project provides comprehensive training to volunteers, allowing them to offer all-encompassing support to runners with physical or neurodiverse disabilities before, during and after each event, helping to remove some of the challenges and barriers to entry that they may encounter.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the impact this will have at this year’s race and hopefully we can inspire even more people to take part in the future.”

The study also revealed the top 30 things people do to help others, with showing their appreciation (60 per cent) and holding a door open for someone else (59 per cent) coming out on top.

Donating old belongings to charity (44 per cent), checking in on a friend (37 per cent) and taking a parcel in for a neighbour (45 per cent) also made the list.

And while 51 per cent are kind because it’s part of their personal values, 28 per cent said it makes them happy and 27 per cent like to feel they’re ‘doing their bit’.

Half would like to help people out more often than they currently do, and 34 per cent would even go as far to say they wished they were a kinder individual.

A lack of time (42 per cent), money (41 per cent) and an introverted personality (34 per cent) are among the things holding people back from being more compassionate - although 43 per cent believe they’ve grown kinder as they’ve grown older.

It also emerged three quarters recognise the power of kindness, as they feel it has a positive impact on their relationship with others.

And 76 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, believe compassion and generosity can be passed on, so when you’re kind to someone, they will be kind to someone else.

Supported Runner Project volunteer Gill Menzies, who is helping her friend Julie McElroy become the first female frame runner to complete the TCS London Marathon, said: “I’m excited to be supporting Julie – it’s a real privilege to help her both physically and mentally complete the marathon and a rewarding experience for both of us.

“Volunteers are vital to the project – helping to break down those barriers to entry giving people a chance to take part in amazing events.

"With the training process being tailored to the needs of each athlete and support runner, it provides everyone involved with the best chance of completing their challenge.”

KINDEST REGIONS, RANKED BY NUMBER OF WEEKLY ACTS OF KINDNESS:

1. Wales (8.1)

2. London (7.3)

3. West Midlands (7.2)

4. North West (7)

5. Scotland (6.9)

6. Yorkshire and the Humber (6.9)

7. North East (6.8)

8. South West (6.8)

9. East Midlands (6.7)

10. South East (6.5)

11. East of England (6.5)

TOP 30 THINGS ADULTS DO TO HELP OTHERS:

1. Saying thank you/ showing appreciation

2. Holding a door open for someone

3. Asking someone how they are

4. Smiling/ saying hello to strangers

5. Giving someone a compliment

6. Taking in a parcel for a neighbour

7. Donating old belongings to charity

8. Making someone a cup of tea

9. Letting a friend vent about their problems to you

10. Donating to charity

11. Checking in on a friend

12. Spending time with your children

13. Taking in your neighbour’s bins

14. Sharing snacks with someone

15. Helping a colleague with their work

16. Buying a friend a coffee

17. Visiting/ spending time an elderly relative

18. Offering a seat to someone else on public transport

19. Volunteering your time

20. Helping someone with their food shopping

21. Sending a gift or flowers to a friend to cheer someone up

22. Helping someone who lives alone and is less able with their chores

23. Helping your local community

24. Helping someone cross the road

25. Walking or dog sitting for a friend

26. Babysitting someone’s child

27. Fundraising for charity

28. Donating blood

29. Accompanying a friend to an exercise class/ for a run

30. Taking part in community ‘clean ups’