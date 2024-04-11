I'm swimming from Alcatraz prison to San Fran bay for a very special reason

61-year-old Glyn Marston from Walsall will be heading to the sunny Californian shores to take part in an exciting open water challenge later this year – swimming from Alcatraz prison to San Francisco bay; around one and a half miles.

The asbestos consultant, who used to be an ultra-distance runner but has taken to open water swimming for the past two years, says he is excited to partake in such an 'iconic' route.

"Three prisoners escaped from Alcatraz and allegedly swam to shore," Glyn said. "It's an iconic story. After taking up open water swimming, I have been looking to take on some iconic challenges in the water, and this is one of them."

Glyn said he particularly wanted to take part in a swimming challenge at Alcatraz after looking into it for 12 months.

"It has appealed to me for a year now and I feel like I am at that fitness level where I can take this challenge on," he said.