Trentham Gardens refresh to mark 20 years since reopening

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the reopening of the gardens following huge regeneration by Birmingham-based St Modwen.

The Gardens Revisited Project will focus on the Italian garden and rose border developments with a three-year phased programme, working with renowned garden designer Tom Stuart-Smith and world-famous rose growers David Austin Roses of Albrighton.

A programme of events and activities will also mark the 20th anniversary.

Mr Stuart-Smith is revisiting his original designs for Trentham's Italian Garden. This project seeks to build upon the garden's legacy while introducing contemporary elements that reflect the evolving nature of garden design.

Mr Stuart-Smith said: “As the challenges of our time pushes us to new ways, more resilient and in tune with the environment, it is now the moment to revisit and adapt what we have done in the past. There has been a lot of research and progress happening in the planting world since we planted the Italian garden back in 2004. The new makeover of the garden allows us to put new insights into practice: to let go of the species acting poorly in the plant community, to reuse those species that are thriving, and to add those with high potential to master climate change.”

David Austin Roses will help completely redesign the rose border. A curated selection of pink and white roses will be introduced.

Trentham head gardener Luke Bartle said “Our 20th anniversary and the Gardens Revisited Project is a wonderful opportunity to reflect how schemes have performed over the past 20 years, but more importantly, looking at planting that will last the next 20 years and more. A lot has changed in the last 20 years since the gardens were planted in their original schemes, so it’s great to be revisiting this and to build on and future-proof the gardens.”

The visitor attraction is inviting guests and garden enthusiasts to join in celebrations for the anniversary.

The Trentham 20 Programme will reflect on two decades of beauty, and countless personal experiences, memories and stories.

A new Trentham visitor guide is being launched and there will be an anniversary exhibition.

20 willow weaving sculptures will also be created as part of the summer programme.