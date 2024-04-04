Mystery artwork in Birmingham’s Gay Village not Banksy, their spokesman confirms

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The mural, depicting Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz reaching for a pair of ruby slippers which are hanging from a nearby cable, is said to have appeared overnight on April 3 in Kent Street.

The appearance of the art, on the wall of Sidewalk bar, has drawn speculation that it could have been the latest work of the famous anonymous street artist, with Phil Oldershaw, the bar’s director, he was planning to protect it with Perspex.

He said: “I’m going to protect it whether it’s Banksy or not. It would be a great thing for Birmingham, and it makes Southside look great too.”

On his Instagram page, he said there has been a “media frenzy” ever since the mural was painted.

The mural depicts Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz reaching skywards, towards a pair of ruby slippers which are hanging from a nearby cable. However, Banksy has not claimed the mural on social media, and in a statement, a spokesman for the artist said: “This isn’t by the artist Banksy.”

The actual artist behind the Dorothy mural has not yet been revealed.

Banksy’s last confirmed artwork appeared on a building on Hornsey Road in Finsbury Park, London, in March.

People gather to look at the Banksy artwork on the side of a building in Finsbury Park, London, in March Bright green paint was sprayed on the side of the residential building, in front of a cut-back tree, creating the impression of its foliage, with a stencil of a person holding a pressure hose, on March 18.

The mural was defaced with two streaks of white paint just two days after it appeared, with measures now in place to protect it.

Talking to the Express & Star, Isabelle Miller talked about how she discovered the art piece while she was making her way into the city.

Isabelle said: "I was on the way to work and I walked down Kent Street into Gay Village at first I noticed someone had thrown some trainers over the telegraph wire, I walk through the same way every day so it stuck out at me.

"When I got a bit closer I noticed they were sparkling high heels then on the right the 'Banksy' of Dorothy throwing them up there, it was amazing all the builders working on a site over the road were crowding around it taking photographs.

Isabelle continued: "I think it's all linked, what's crazier is that Wicked is on at the Hippodrome just up the road from where it is. I think it's all linked."

Jason Spinks, from Walsall, a member of the Walsall LGBT community said even if their piece isn't a Banksy, it's still just as significant for the Pride community.

Jason 34, from Walsall, said: "I don't know whether it is actually a Banksy or not but even so it's still an amazing mural for the Gay Village.

"Dorothy and Judy Garland are both gay icons, the character of Dorothy is represented in drag all the time and Judy Garland has a deep history with the gay community. It's a significant piece regardless of who painted it I think."

