Seasonal Alton Towers buses resume service

D&G Bus will be re-introducing the X41 between Stafford, Uttoxeter and Alton Towers.

ITt will be running Monday to Saturday departing from opposite Stafford Railway Station at 8.40am the leaving Uttoxeter Railway Station at 9.20am and Uttoxeter Bus Station at 9.25am

Special fares apply and network return, weekly and four-weekly tickets and concessionary passes are not valid. Prices from Stafford are: adult return £12; under-19/student/concession return £8 and group of five return £36

Tickets must be bought on the bus as D&G Bus does not offer the facility to pre-book.

D&G Bus head of business development, Keith Myatt said: “We’re pleased to re-introduce the popular bus services 32A and X41 linking Hanley (32A), Stafford, Rail Station and Uttoxeter, Rail Station (X41) with the great Alton Towers Resort again for the 2024 season which we’re sure will be welcomed by many people.”

To find out more information about local bus services operated by D&G Bus call the customer helpline on 01782 332337, email info@dgbus.co.uk or pick-up a copy of a free timetable booklet at libraries, council offices, tourist information centres and on buses.