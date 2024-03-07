Crufts 2024 in pictures: 11 brilliant day one photos of the pooches at Birmingham's NEC

It is estimated that an average of 28,000 dogs take part in Crufts each year, with one set to be crowned the Best in Show during Sunday's final.

Coverage of the world's biggest dog show this year is not only to be found of Channel 4 and More4, but also with the advent of a live stream available on YouTube for fans of the prestigious show unable to tear themselves away from this year’s competition.

The competition got underway at Birmingham's NEC arena on Thursday morning with Utility and Toy Day.

Here are some of the best photos from Day One of Cruts 2024 so far: