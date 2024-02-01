Stourbridge building housing pair of restaurants and Claptrap music venue up for sale
A Stourbridge High Street property housing a pair of restaurants and the first floor Claptrap music venue is one of the star lots in Bond Wolfe’s next livestreamed auction.
By John Corser

It has a guide price of more than £475,000 in the sale on Thursday, February 8.
The freehold investment property takes in 107, 108, 108a High Street.
Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, said: “This property represents an excellent investment opportunity and currently generates £52,000 per annum in rental income.