Stourbridge building housing pair of restaurants and Claptrap music venue up for sale

A Stourbridge High Street property housing a pair of restaurants and the first floor Claptrap music venue is one of the star lots in Bond Wolfe’s next livestreamed auction.

By John Corser
Claptrap is above the restaurants in High Street

It has a guide price of more than £475,000 in the sale on Thursday, February 8.

The freehold investment property takes in 107, 108, 108a High Street.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, said: “This property represents an excellent investment opportunity and currently generates £52,000 per annum in rental income.

