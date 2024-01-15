Stafford woman 'terrified' after waking up with Geordie accent

Verity Went, 26, from Stafford, said she woke up with a completely new accent after taking a nap to sleep off a migraine.

Verity, a Stafford-based hairdresser grew up with a Midlands accent, which she lost after the incident last year.

The 26-year-old was already suffering from symptoms caused by a functional neurological disorder, which she was diagnosed with in 2022.

Verity has now taken to TikTok to share the experience, which went viral, amassing over 300,000 views.

Talking on TikTok, Verity said: "This isn't my original accent. I have something called a functional neurological disorder, which is where my brain and my nervous system don't connect properly, so I have seizures, paralysis, migraines, loss of speech, and stuff like that.

"I had a really bad migraine and when I woke up it was gone from being slurred to like it is now. I'm originally from the Midlands so I guess it is a bit of an improvement, no offence. But yeah, no doctor seems to know what is going on. No one seems to have any concern. I've just been going with the flow."