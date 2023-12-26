Developer gets behind theatre’s panto appeal

The theatre has once again organised its annual Christmas Ticket Appeal.

It called on local businesses for their support to raise funds and help those in the area that may have missed on enjoy an evening at its pantomime.

Since 2017, more than 500 families have attended a Christmas show as part of the ticket appeal.

Daniel Buckroyd, artistic director and chief executive at Lichfield Garrick Theatre, said: “Theatre is a place where friends, families and communities connect and create magical memories. The Garrick plays its role in hosting and bringing communities together.

“We believe in the power of the arts to uplift and heal, especially during the holiday season, and we know that with the generous support of our local businesses, we can make a real difference to the lives of those in our community.

“It’s really important to get the support of a local business such as Barratt Homes so that the Garrick can support the community with its charitable objectives and bring the magic of theatre to those that have experienced trauma, hardship or financial barriers to access the arts.”

Following the donation, Barratt Homes’ sales adviser Amy Fisher – based at the nearby Fradley Manor development in Fradley – visited Lichfield Garrick Theatre to learn how the donation will make a difference to the charity.

Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “As one of the UK’s leading developers, it’s important that we support the community in the areas in which we build new homes.

“Lichfield Garrick Theatre’s annual Christmas ticket appeal is an incredible service that can bring light and joy to many people’s lives this festive season. With many facing hard times in 2023, we hope that the residents of Lichfield can enjoy the pantomimes and end their year on a high.

“We would encourage other local businesses to reach out and offer their support in the future. Lichfield Garrick Theatre is a valued institution in the city and we are delighted to have lent a hand this year.”