'A friendly atmosphere where everyone feels at home' – Marston's pub of the year is named

The Star in the old Market Place bet 24 other finalists to the title at the awards evening held at Hockley Social Club in Birmingham.

Matt Whiting, Wolverhampton-based Marston’s director of operations, who presented the award on the evening, said: “It is an extremely tough job picking the category finalists not least the winners.

“The Star performs at the highest level in every area and could have arguably been the winner in all categories this year – so they thoroughly deserve to be crowned our Pub of the Year!”