Although discussed by the congregation of St Peter’s Church in 1990 when the church tower was extensively restored, it was the dream of Reverend Katryn Leclezio who arrived in 2011 and who wanted to see the tower illuminated at night to act as a beacon and landmark.

She moved to another set of parishes two years ago but the present incumbent, Victoria Barlow, has encouraged parishioners and visitors to see the project through to its completion.

On Saturday people are invited to gather in the War Memorial Gardens from 6pm, with a countdown and light switch-on set to go ahead 15 minutes later.

The lighting up of the tower at the church, which dates back to the 18th century, has been made possible by the National Lottery Awards for All and Dudley Borough Council’s community fund which funded it along with sponsors from businesses in the area.

For a donation, people attending the service can sponsor the lights for a birthday, anniversary or in memory of a loved one and have them in the colour of their choice for that evening. The names of the sponsor will be put on the Facebook page along with the dedication for that evening.

After the switch-on, everyone is invited to stay for a two-part concert by renowned Suffolk-based musician David Ivory. The first half will feature light popular music and the second will see him accompany Buster Keaton’s 1926 silent movie The General’ on the church pipe organ.

David Ivory

James Brookes from the church said they were delighted to finally be able to light up the tower as a beacon of the church and that he hoped it would provide a landmark in the run up to Christmas.

He said: “A lot of hard work and not least planning has gone into this and there will be many people proud to see it finally come to fruition.

“As well as the lottery funding and Dudley Council’s community fund, we are grateful to Hickton Family Funeral Directors, Sandwell Accountancy Services and the Geoff Hill Charitable Trust for their support.”

“Along with the concert and film screening with David who is a top class musician, it will be a lovely evening for the whole community to come together and for the people who worship here to show what a wonderful place it is.”

Admission to the event is free with a retiring collection in aid of St Peter’s Community Vision Project. which will see the existing facilities of the building improved so that it can be used more by groups from the area

Concerts are held every other month with future ones planned for 2024. For details of all events visit stpeterscradley.org/events or visit the church’s Facebook page.