Fab! Beatles autographs top £7,000 at Lichfield auction

Rob French, valuer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, with the autograph book.

The set was bought by a lifelong Beatles fan from Staffordshire, who said the purchase fulfilled a ‘lifetime’s ambition’.

John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr signed their names at Buckingham Palace on October 26 1965 for Birmingham fire officer George Goodman, who was also there to receive the MBE.

The autographs of the Fab Four John, Paul, George and Ringo

Mr Goodman requested the autographs for his 12-year-old daughter Joy, bluntly telling the musicians: “I don’t know what she sees in you!”

The honest exchange was noted at a Beatles press conference following the ceremony.

Nearly six decades on, Joy’s autograph book went under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Lichfield Auction Centre on Monday – coincidentally John Lennon’s birthday.

The Beatles were in demand for autographs when they got their MBEs, but George Goodman wasn’t impressed

The new owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said it was the story behind the signatures which spurred him into bidding.

“It has been a lifetime’s ambition to have The Beatles’ autographs but I’d never seen the right set,” said the 57-year-old, who has been a Beatles fan since watching A Hard Day’s Night on TV at the age of 10."

George at the Palace with Doris, Jill and Joy (in school uniform).

“I’d never bid at auction before, saw the story about the autographs on a news website by chance and it just all fell into place.

“It was the story behind these autographs which did it, you can’t fault it.

“Plus the signatures are so clear, they are all together on the same page and the provenance is unbelievable.”

He added: “If someone had told me when I started in 1976 that it would all lead to this, I would never have believed them. Today really has been the fulfilment of a long-held ambition.”

Joy, now 70, accompanied Mr Goodman to the palace with her sister Jill and their mum Doris.

Speaking after the auction, she said: “I’m really pleased for the buyer. I wanted my autograph book to go to someone who would appreciate it and treasure it, so this is a perfect fit.”

Rob French, valuer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said: “As soon as I saw the signatures and heard the extraordinary story behind them it was clear we had something very special.

“We had a huge amount of interest pre-sale and it is wonderful to see such a good result.