Sharon Osbourne bringing new show to Birmingham next year and promises to 'reveal all'

Sharon Osbourne is bringing her new show to Birmingham next year.

The iconic TV personality, who is married to one of Birmingham's best-known sons, will bring Sharon Osbourne - Cut The Crap! to the Alexandra on Wednesday, January 24.

Sharon promises to reveal all about some of the hardest years of her eventful life - from the anguish of a broken marriage and heavy metal icon Ozzy’s infidelities, to the constant spectre of drug abuse in her family, the loss of friends, betrayal by colleagues, and her ongoing battles with mental health issues.

The 70-year-old has made several appearances in Birmingham over the last few weeks on behalf of her husband Ozzy, who had spinal surgery last month.

She saw the unveiling of Ozzy, the mechanical bull named after her husband which stole the show at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony, in Grand Central last month, and popped in to see rehearsals of Black Sabbath The Ballet at Birmingham Hippodrome.

The TV icon, who now lives in the UK, said: "I can’t wait to see you all the theatre. It’s going to be very interesting - my show in my own words. Talking a lot! Hope to see you there.”

A huge TV star on both sides of the Atlantic from more than 20 years, Sharon Osbourne was a beloved judge and mentor on ITV’s The X Factor from its first series in 2004.

On the 10th series her act Sam Bailey was the winner, marking Sharon’s first victory as a mentor.

Sharon, her heavy metal icon husband Ozzy, and their kids first burst onto our screens in 2002 in MTV’s ground-breaking fly-on-the-wall reality show, The Osbournes, which followed the family’s crazy life in Beverly Hills.

In 2007 she joined the judging panel on the second season of America’s Got Talent, along with Piers Morgan and David Hasselhoff.

Her first autobiography, Extreme, was published in October 2005. It went to Number 1 on the Sunday Times Bestseller List, where it remained for 15 weeks and sold over 621,000 copies in hardback, becoming the biggest-selling autobiography since British records began.

It won Biography of the Year at the British Book Awards and went on to sell more than two million copies, becoming the most successful female autobiography ever.

Sharon is now back home and resident in the UK and says it’s time to start a new chapter - and lay rest many of the demons of her past.

In this not-to-be-missed live experience, audience members will be able to question Sharon directly about her and her extraordinary life.