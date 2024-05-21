Wolves trio make Portugal Euro 2024 squad - but defender misses out

Manager Roberto Martinez has selected Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, and Pedro Neto to feature in the 26-man squad set to travel to Germany this summer.

Toti Gomes is unfortunate to miss out despite being called up for last year’s qualifiers against Bosnia and Iceland.

Former Wolves players Ruben Neves, Rui Patricio, Diogo Jota, and Vitinha will also make the journey as one of the tournament’s favourites.