Busy Cannock road 'blocked' by police – buses diverted

National Express West Midlands reported the issue on the A460 at around 2.40pm on Tuesday.

It said the road had been blocked between Orbital Way and Voyager Drive.

The AA has also warned of the partial closure of the road and reported queues of traffic due to an "obstruction" on the route.

Bus passengers have been advised that the X51, which runs between Birmingham and Cannock, is currently diverted in both directions via the A5 Watling Street, Delta Way, Walsall Road and Mill Street.

The Express & Star has contacted Staffordshire Police for comment.