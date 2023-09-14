Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Polar bears who love traffic cones receive generous gift from council's highways team

By Eleanor LawsonStaffordshireEntertainmentPublished: Comments

Staffordshire County Council has treated three local polar bears to a truckload of their favourite toys – traffic cones.

One of the polar bears playing with a traffic cone.
One of the polar bears playing with a traffic cone.

Peak Wildlife Park’s newest residents really enjoy playing with things that float so what better welcome gift than 30 damaged traffic cones that would have otherwise been thrown away?

Highways crew members Wayne Bridgett and Paul Williams from Leek handed over the cones to the wildlife park on Thursday, September 7.

Zookeeper at Peak Wildlife Park, Reece Greenhow said: “These boys will spend hours and hours in that lake now this morning playing with those traffic cones.

“They won’t get bored of them quickly at all and any kind of toys that are polar bear proofed - even though they will destroy them quite quickly - are great toys for them.”

The polar bears playing with the traffic cones.
The polar bears playing with the traffic cones.
One of the polar bears playing with a traffic cone.
One of the polar bears playing with a traffic cone.
Highways crew members, Wayne Bridgett and Paul Williams, donating the traffic cones to James Butler at Peak Wildlife Park.
Highways crew members, Wayne Bridgett and Paul Williams, donating the traffic cones to James Butler at Peak Wildlife Park.

Eight-year-old Hope the polar bear and her two 20-month-old twin cubs, Nanook and Noori, appeared to be overjoyed with their new cones as they tossed them in the air and dived after them in the water.

The bears were relocated to a five-acre habitat at Peak Wildlife Park near Leek back in June after their previous home – the Orsa Predator Park in Sweden – closed down.

The polar bears playing with the traffic cones.

David Williams, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: “These cones were damaged and had come to the end of their usefulness. Rather than throw them away, we jumped at the chance to give them a new lease of life as toys for the polar bears and as you can see, they love playing with them.

“Our highways teams work hard and are committed to doing work that benefits their local communities, so this was a great opportunity to do something good for the wildlife park and recycle old materials that would otherwise have been thrown away.”

Entertainment
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News