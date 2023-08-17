Notification Settings

Interactive new exhibition in Wolverhampton will respond to audience members

A dynamic new exhibition has opened at Wolverhampton Art Gallery featuring projections which respond to the audience.

Gallery assistant Ruth Mason in the Mircoworld exhibition at Wolverhampton Art Gallery.
Microworld Wolves: A Digital Adventure fills three rooms with computer generated ecosystems and interactive creatures, meaning visitors can directly influence the pixel-based creatures in the exhibit.

Created by Genetic Moo, Microworld Wolves uses computers, projectors and sensors so that visitors can experience a fully interactive and immersive art space.

The interactive exhibition has been seen by more than 500,000 people at different venues and is a celebration of a new type of living art that encourages experimentation and collaborative play.

Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for visitor city, Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, said: "Microworld Wolves: A Digital Adventure is a fantastic summer exhibition to get involved in.

"Visitors of all ages can create a rich interactive experience, take cool selfies, learn about the microworld and have a great day out! It will be an interactive summer of fun."

Microworld Wolves: A Digital Adventure runs from 22 July to 28 August, 2023. Admission is £3 per person, under 2s free. Tickets can be purchased on the day or via Eventbrite.

Wolverhampton Art Gallery is free to visit Monday to Saturday (10.30am to 4.30pm) and Sundays (11am to 4pm). Glaze will be open serving food and drink.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

