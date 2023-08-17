Interactive new exhibition in Wolverhampton will respond to audience members

Gallery assistant Ruth Mason in the Mircoworld exhibition at Wolverhampton Art Gallery.

Microworld Wolves: A Digital Adventure fills three rooms with computer generated ecosystems and interactive creatures, meaning visitors can directly influence the pixel-based creatures in the exhibit.

Created by Genetic Moo, Microworld Wolves uses computers, projectors and sensors so that visitors can experience a fully interactive and immersive art space.

The interactive exhibition has been seen by more than 500,000 people at different venues and is a celebration of a new type of living art that encourages experimentation and collaborative play.

Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for visitor city, Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, said: "Microworld Wolves: A Digital Adventure is a fantastic summer exhibition to get involved in.

"Visitors of all ages can create a rich interactive experience, take cool selfies, learn about the microworld and have a great day out! It will be an interactive summer of fun."

Microworld Wolves: A Digital Adventure runs from 22 July to 28 August, 2023. Admission is £3 per person, under 2s free. Tickets can be purchased on the day or via Eventbrite.