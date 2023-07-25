Dream Stream: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Suits, Wanderlust

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Seasons 1-7 – Netflix

Still going boldly, but with a bit more grit and darkness...

Created by Rick Berman and Michael Piller, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine aired from 1993 to 1999, following Star Trek: The Next Generation as the next sequel in the hallowed Star Trek franchise.

Set in the 24th century, when Earth is part of a United Federation of Planets, it is based on the eponymous space station Deep Space Nine.

Unlike previous incarnations of Star Trek, DS9 is decidedly dark in its thematic tone, constantly tackling powerful issues including apartheid, genocide, eugenics and the reality of conflict.

In Deep Space Nine, not everyone lived happily ever after, and it made for much more compelling viewing.

Following the death of his wife, Commander Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) accepts a posting on the frontier of Federation space. His assignment – to assist the people of a recently liberated world in establishing their place in the universe by aiding them in running a strategically important space station in their territory.

With a population of aliens from every corner of the quadrant on board, and a crew whose loyalties and backgrounds are divided, Sisko has his work cut out for him. But the stakes of his mission’s success are about to be raised when a spacial wormhole leading to the far side of the galaxy is discovered, and Deep Space Nine becomes the first thing that stands between the Federation and a host of unknown threats.

With 176 episodes spanning seven seasons, Deep Space Nine was a triumph in sci-fi storytelling, and with its darker tone, continues to find appeal beyond the typical Trekkiesphere.

Still the greatest small screen Star Trek offering to date, it has weathered well and its themes are as relevant today as they were over two decades ago.

Suits

Seasons 1-9 – Netflix

It’s true what they say, clothes maketh the man... especially for these legal eagles.

Famously starring the Duchess of Sussex, Suits is an American legal drama series created and written by Aaron Korsh.

The series premiered in 2011 and concluded its run in 2019. A fast-paced offering with nine seasons to go at, it is perfect for a TV feast.

Set at the fictional New York City law firm of Pearson Hardman, Suits follows talented college drop-out Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who starts working as a law associate for slick attorney extraordinaire Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) despite never having attended law school.

However, as Mike and Harvey pursue with closing cases left, right and centre, Mike’s secret is never far behind either of them.

Always only a breath away from being exposed by the law he loves so much, Mike’s world becomes even more complicated as he is drawn toward Pearson Hardman paralegal Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), and he begins to arouse suspicion even among his colleagues.

As Mike’s career progresses, the stakes get higher, and there may be far more to lose than his future as a lawyer...

Entertaining to the last, the scheming, career-driven and corporately political world of Suits is as deliciously tailored as the attire of its stars.

Macht is supreme throughout as confident alpha male Specter, while Adams shines as the mysterious and complicated protégé at his side.

As far as legal dramas go, Suits is a winner every time. Case dismissed.

Wanderlust

Limited series – Netflix

Rekindling a relationship by opening it up... the best laid plans can often go arwy.

Written by Nick Payne and directed by Luke Snellin and Lucy Tcherniak, Wanderlust was a co-production between BBC One and Netflix, with BBC One airing the show in 2018 in the United Kingdom, and Netflix streaming it outside the UK.

This comedy drama series centres around Joy Richards (Toni Collette), a therapist, who is injured in a traffic accident.

Joy’s injuries and her recovery from them exacerbate the marital difficulties she is having with her husband, Alan (Steven Mackintosh).

While Joy’s accident put the couple’s sex life on hold, they are struggling to reconnect with each other yet are drawn to new people.

As both are tempted to make the ultimate indiscretion, they come to a new arrangement of exploration that they hope will save their marriage. Naturally though, with affairs of the heart and body, things are very rarely simple, and Joy and Alan’s idea doesn’t quite proceed to plan.

With fantastic performances from Collette, Mackintosh and a brilliant supporting cast, Wanderlust is a six-episode gem that is perfect for getting comfy with on the sofa.

Something of an emotional rollercoaster, you will be hooked on the journey of the show’s two key protagonists from the word go, and the talent of its stars will keep you invested until the end.