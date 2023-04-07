Wombourne Leisure Centre swimming pool set to reopen after major revamp

Wombourne Leisure Centre swimming pool. Photo: South Staffordshire Council

Works began at the beginning of the year to refurbish the pool at the South Staffordshire leisure centre as part of a £3.4 million work by South Staffordshire Council to upgrade leisure centres in Penkridge, Wombourne and Cheslyn Hay, with each receiving different bespoke improvements.

The announcement of the reopening was made on the Wombourne Leisure Centre Facebook page, saying: "We can confirm the reopening of the newly refurbished swimming pool and changing rooms from Tuesday, April 11.

"Please be aware that Swimming lessons restart on Tuesday 18th April.

"Please see our website for the pool timetables: sstaffs.gov.uk/sports-and-fitness/wombourne-leisure-centre/wombourne-leisure-centre-swimming

As well as an announcement of the reopening of the swimming pool, the Facebook page also announced that the gym leisure upgrade is set to begin next week.

The upgrade is planned to take place between Saturday, April 15 – Monday, April 24.

The closure will allow for extraction of the old equipment, plastering of the ceiling, followed by install of the new flooring and redecoration. The upgrade will involve the installation of the latest Pulse Fitness equipment consisting of state of the art cardio equipment, strength equipment and free weights benches and racks, including a bespoke functional training rig.

The gym is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, April 25.

Speaking in January, a spokesman for South Staffordshire Council said: “The refurbishment programme at Wombourne Leisure Centre commenced in August and is part of a wider programme of investment into our leisure centres by South Staffordshire Council.