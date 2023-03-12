Friends and family rally round for Danielle's Day in support of mum with cancer diagnosis

Family fun day for Danielle Jones, footballer with terminal cancer diagnosis. Pictured here at Madeley Cricket Club in Telford. In Picture L>R: Amber Davies (organiser), Danielle Jones, Lynsey Handy (organiser) and Abbie Bailey-Smith (organiser).

'Danielle's Day' took place at Madeley Cricket Club, organised by Abbie Bailey-Smith, Lindsey Handy, and Amber Davies.

The event was arranged in support of their friend, Danielle Jones, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer at the age of just 29.

It is the latest community effort to support the Shifnal Town Ladies footballer, her husband Owen, and two-year-old son Harry.

Family fun day for Danielle Jones Family fun day for Danielle Jones Danielle Jones with son Harry

The day included a host of entertainment including an appearance from a fire engine – and much more.

In total the early count shows that the day raised £5,014 – while a fundraiser organised by Ironbridge Interiors – offering a media unit, has so far raised £1,147 on Go Fund Me.

Abbie said that it had been wonderful to see the community out in their droves to support a local family.

She said: "The fire engine came down – the kids loved it, we had characters here from Paw Patrol – the kids loved them, we had two dance performances from the Severn Academy, a competition to guess the name of a bear with a bear donated from Merrythought.

"It has been really overwhelming and humbling to see how people have rallied round as a community. The weather has not stopped anyone – you could not move in the cricket club this afternoon.

"Everyone has come out in full force. The snow did not stop Madeley and I am very proud of Madeley today.

"Thank you to everyone who has contributed, there are so many, and to Madeley Cricket Club for letting us host this."