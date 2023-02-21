Gary Davies to deliver his 80s sounds to stage

The presenter, who now has a nostalgia show on Radio Two, is hoping to fill Birmingham’s Symphony Hall with fans of music from the decade.

He is promising a night of music, interactive film footage and a couple of surprise guests.

Davies, who is now 65, spent many years presenting the afternoon show on Radio One and took over Radio Two’s Sounds of the 80s from Sara Cox. He has also sat in for Ken Bruce and is a front-runner to permanently replace him when the veteran broadcaster moves to Greatest Hits Radio next month.

Davies says he is “excited beyond words” to be taking his radio show on tour.

The tour opens at the Symphony Hall on Friday March 10.

He said: “We tried out the show in December in Stoke to see how it would go. It was in a theatre but nobody sat down. It was the biggest party and we just thought that we need to take this on the road.The first show is in the Symphony Hall and we are telling people that not only are you able to dance, but it is compulsory!”

The stage show will feature elements of the radio show, including the master mix, and there will also be dancers on stage.