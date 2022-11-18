Notification Settings

Dogs of quality talent wanted for part in popular opera

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonEntertainmentPublished:

Dogs with star quality are being invited to audition for a part in a popular romantic opera.

Dogs of all types are being invited to audition for a part in La Boheme

Well-behaved small dogs are being auditioned to be part of the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre La Boheme at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

The production on April 15 next year is being produced and directed by award-winning opera director Ellen Kent, who spoke of her own experiences working with animals on shows.

She said: "People say never work with children or animals, but I love to do both.

"The first time was 20 years ago when my pet cat Holly Go-Lightly was in one of my productions and was an instant hit.

"Since then we’ve had horses, dogs, goldfish and even a golden eagle with a 6ft wingspan on stage.

"Many years ago, when we last did La Bohème and asked local people to volunteer their pets it was a huge success.

"We even used a rescue dog once and found him dozens of new owners.

"We’re a nation of animal lovers after all. I’m sure there is plenty of doggie talent out there.”

Ellen Kent will bring one of the most romantic operas ever written to the stage at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in her new tour, traditionally staged featuring beautiful sets and costumes.

The set reflects the Bohemian art of the period and will include a brass band, snow effects and a full choir and orchestra. Performed in the traditional Italian with English surtitles.

Puccini’s masterpiece, La Bohème, is based on Henri Murger’s novel Scenes de la vie de boheme. Set in Paris, it focuses on the tragic love between seamstress Mimi and penniless poet Rodolfo.

To audition a dog, send a photograph with contact number and address, as well as the breed, height, weight, age and name of the dog, to Angela Klappa at angela@ellenkent.co.uk.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

