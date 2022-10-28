Wolverhampton Grand releases trailer for forthcoming pantomime Aladdin

Tam Ryan as Aladdin

Capturing the fun and majesty of the pantomime the trailer features members of the cast who will be entertaining theatre goers until January 7.

This year’s cast includes West End leading lady Zoe Birkett, EastEnders’ Beppe Di Marco, Michael Greco as Abanazar, CBeebies favourite Ben Cajee in the title role of Aladdin, returning panto legends Tam Ryan as Wishee Washee and Ian Adams as Widow Twankey, Ian Billings as the Notary and Sofie Anné as Princess Jasmine. Duane Gooden is the Genie.

Grand Theatre chief executive Adrian Jackson said: "The Grand Theatre has a rich history of producing pantomime, from the theatres opening season in 1894, panto was placed firmly at the heart of the annual programme.

"It has been my intention to return to in-house pantomime, and this year the ambition has become a reality. I am delighted Aladdin will be a Wolverhampton Grand Theatre production and since announcing our cast a few weeks ago, we have received wonderful feedback and tickets sales have increased significantly."

He added: "This year, we have also crafted an association with Evolution Productions and following the closure of our show in January, the production will then form part of Evolution’s extensive pantomime portfolio in the future.

"We are delighted to be working in association with Emily Wood and Paul Hendy at Evolution Productions, their experience, enthusiasm and excellence in the field of pantomime, very much aligns with the Grand Theatre’s vision for Aladdin 2022.”