Raging Bull creators give teasing update on search for new home

The Raging Bull during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham

The impressive 30ft bull structure, which attracted thousands of visitors to Birmingham, was constructed by Artem.

Since it was on public display, the bull has since been seen with a tarpaulin over it, standing alone in a car park.

But the poem confirms the bull is soon to be repaired, and a new home will be found.

In the poem, it is said the bull was moved because "Pride and Tories needed space".

It goes on to say that next week, the bull will be seen to and mended, with paint and tweaks on the horizon.

But for those wondering just where the bull will end up, the poem offered no solution, due to a non-disclosure agreement.

The poem shared on Twitter reads: ""We’ve covered you while you’re still outside to protect your lovely face.

"We had to move you because Pride and Tories needed space.

"We’re coming back for you next week to spend time with our techs, we’ll mend and trim and paint and tweak (that’s what happens next).

"And after Artem’s worked on you to make you strong and pretty, you’re back to Brum as good as new to your new home city.