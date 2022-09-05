Scouting for Girls monkey around at Trentham Monkey Forest

The band decided to go ape at Trentham Monkey Forest

As the sun set over the iconic Trentham Lake on Sunday, concertgoers enjoyed an electric performance by Scouting for Girls, whose hits include She’s So Lovely and This Ain’t A Love Song.

Earlier in the day, Scouting for Girls were treated to a private buggy tour of Trentham Monkey Forest, which is home to 140 free-roaming Barbary macaques and were able to get a VIP insight into some real-life monkey business.

Monkey Forest supports the species of Barbary macaque by raising mass awareness and preserving their natural behaviours, as there are now less than 8,000 Barbary macaques left in the wild.

During their visit, Scouting For Girls were able to learn more about the conservation of this endangered species and see the monkeys roam freely through the ancient woodland.

Scouting for Girls’ frontman, Roy Stride, said: “We had the best day at Trentham - the show was fantastic, one of my favourites of the whole summer.

“What a venue! And we got to meet the monkeys at Monkey Forest. What a great day - we'll never forget it!”

For anyone who missed out on Trentham Live 2022, tickets for the 2023 event are set to be released soon.

Visit trentham.co.uk/events/trentham-live/ for more information.