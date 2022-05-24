We Will Rock You brings fire and passion to Grand Theatre

We Will Rock You at Wolverhampton Grand

The storyline of the show is weak, although let’s face it, it really is all about the music. We Will Rock You is the ultimate Jukebox musical, but because the songs are so strong, who cares?

Set in the future at a time where musical instruments and singing is banned, Bohemian rebels, Scaramouche and Galileo, fight against the Killer Queen, head of mighty Globalsoft company, for independence and the return of rock music to the world.

With no less than twenty four Queen hits scattered throughout the show, you would think that you have to be a fan, yet, so incredibly articulate and worldly-wise are the lyrics of every tune and so timeless are the compositions of the supergroup, that We Will Rock You will draw you in, play around a little and then spit you out at the end.

A show of this nature would be nothing without an outstanding band and Musical Director Zachary Flis and his team of just five other musicians absolutely nail the Queen sound, making it seem as if the audience is in a huge arena.

This version is a scaled down, lower budget production than in the past, but none the less hugely entertaining. The script has been cleverly updated to incorporate current themes, including the dreaded Covid 19, and Galileo’s constant quotes from songs now also include more modern lyrics.

The ensemble numbers are executed to perfection by this small but incredibly talented cast, with the unique Radio Gaga, which has been reworded to incorporate the modern day “marketing blah-blah” we hear so often, being a rip-roaring opening, with complex and effective choreography.

It would be a huge mistake to impersonate the great Freddie Mercury, but as Galileo, Ian McIntosh manages to give us just a flavour of the great man and fearlessly attacks the score of the show with a faultless vocal performance. All I can say is watch out Adam Lambert, he is after your job!

There is no doubt that Queen songs are a tough sing for even the most experienced and talented artist, but each principal character in this cast managed their solo performances with ease.

Kate Leiper as Meat almost stole the show with No One But You (Only the Good Die Young) which sent shivers down the spine, but then in complete contrast, hit the ground running with I Want It All where she sang a duet with the equally talented David Michael Johnson as Britney Spears.

Some of the wittiest lines in the script were delivered in deadpan fashion by Elena Skye as Scaramouche, whose comedic timing and ditsy characterisation were the perfect fit for this role, although at times she seemed a little awkward when moving around the stage. That said, what a vocal performance! That girl can sing, and I would like to have heard more from her.

Jenny O’Leary brought the house down at every entrance as Killer Queen with highlights of her performance being Don’t Stop Me Now, Another Bites the Dust and of course, her title song where she glides across the stage on her throne.

There was next to no set or props in this show, just a couple of trucks that wheel on and off and a scaffold, but the high-tech video backdrop and innovative lighting created a fantasy world of the future which we can only imagine.

The finale, as you would expect, had the whole theatre rocking and clapping along to the blockbusters We Will Rock You and We Are the Champions, but wait; the audience wanted more and of course the final song of the show was the incomparable Bohemian Rhapsody, with a guitar solo in the middle which Brian May would be proud of.

Despite “Bo Rap” being six minutes long with complex lyrics, everyone knew it by heart and joined in.

A well-deserved standing ovation rounded off the evening perfectly.

Twenty years old it may be, but We Will Rock You will continue to entertain and wow audiences for another twenty at least and beyond, largely because the superb legacy of the music of Queen will live on forever.