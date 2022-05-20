Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Five-year-old girl follows in parents' footsteps by starring in smash hit musical Waitress

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonEntertainmentPublished:

A five-year-old girl from Penkridge is preparing to step into the spotlight after landing the role of Lulu in the smash-hit musical, Waitress.

Mimi-Kimara Clarson has landed the role of Lulu in Waitress.
Mimi-Kimara Clarson has landed the role of Lulu in Waitress.

Mimi-Kimara Clarson was born into a theatrical family as both of her parents are veteran stage performers.

Now, Mimi will follow in her parents' footsteps when she appears in the tour of Waitress, which plays in Birmingham this month and Wolverhampton in June and July.

The five-year-old will take on the role of Lulu, the daughter of the show's protagonist - Jenna Hunterson.

Waitress follows the story of Jenna, a woman who is trapped in an abusive relationship and is unwillingly pregnant.

She escapes from her trauma through her love of baking pies which she inherited from her mother.

Mimi has been focused on her Musical Theatre training since she could walk and talk, attending classes at the theatre school which is co-owned by her parents, Mia-Jay Clarson and Dominic Clarson.

M3 Studios, which is co-run by Mimi's aunts, Marni-Lee and Milla-Star Clarson, has over 500 students across six branches.

Mimi's father and M3 co-owner, Dominic Clarson, said: "It's wonderful to see everything come full circle, our dream was always to perform and then run a school of our own and both her mother and myself used to go off to castings when we were very young and to now see our daughter already topping us with a named role in a professional tour, having just turned five is unbelievable, we are so proud.

"A highly respected casting director got in touch with us and we passed the opportunity to our M3 Students, within days, the American creative team had approved Mimi for the role after being shortlisted and they told us how focused and professional she was, she wowed the casting team."

Mimi will be playing the role at the Birmingham Hippodrome from May 16 - 21 and Wolverhampton Grand theatre from June 29 - July 2.

Entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News