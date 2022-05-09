'Uniquely brilliant' musical comedy duo to bring the laughs to Stourbridge

Flo and Joan

More than two thirds of the seats have already been snapped up at Stourbridge Town Hall to see the two sisters, Flo & Joan.

They have appeared on the likes of Live At The Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance and The Russell Howard Hour.

The duo’s new show, Sweet Release, comes to the Crown Centre venue on Wednesday May 25 and will take in topics from over-thinking to alien lovers and fringes.

Alex Jackson, booker for Dudley Borough Halls, said: "We’re absolutely delighted to be welcoming Flo & Joan to Stourbridge for the first time.

"They are a uniquely brilliant musical comedy duo, and the strong ticket sales reflect their growing popularity across the country.

"We would urge people to get in quick if they want to see them before the tickets run out.

"Flo & Joan are one of several top stand-up acts coming to the borough to perform their shows in the coming months."

The likes of Jimmy Carr, Jason Manford, Harry Hill, Paul Chowdhry, Terry Alderton, Luke Kempner and Carl Hutchison all bring shows in 2022 to either Dudley or Stourbridge.

Regular comedy night Kum-n-avaloff also continues to run on the first Thursday of every month.