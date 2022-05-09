Blast from the past promised at Black Country Living Museum’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

BCLM street view

The celebrations will take place from May 28 through to June 5 over the May half-term and promise to be a week of royal fun.

Visitors are asked to don their best red, white and blue outfits to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and commemorate previous coronations and Jubilees throughout history.

The Museum will celebrate past monarchs, from Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee all the way to Queen Elizabeth II’s present day Platinum Jubilee.

A whole host of characters who need help with their celebrations will be on hand - and there’s a street party to prepare for.

There will be craft activities where visitors can create a souvenir to take home or help to decorate the Museum in time for the street party.

The street party will kick off from 11:30am onwards, with the grand Jubilee parade starting at 1:30pm through the Museum, ending on the Boat Dock to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s reign with a rendition of God Save the Queen.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy all the usual museum favourites such as paying a visit to Hobbs fish and chip shop, riding on stunning vintage transport to trying traditional street games.