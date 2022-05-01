Sparks fly at Black Country Living Museum's Red by Night event

The Anchor Forge.

Famously described as ‘black by day and red by night’, the Black Country played a pivotal role in the Industrial Revolution and Britain’s national story.

To celebrate this legacy, Black Country Living Museum opened its doors after-hours for an atmospheric evening of live entertainment, industrial demonstrations, steam action, vintage vehicles and living history - Red By Night.

Visitors discovered what it was like live in one of Britain's most heavily industrialised landscapes, hearing the sound of hammers clanging and seeing sparks fly as re-enactors used centuries-old techniques to skilfully craft chains and nails.

A spokesperson for Black Country Living Museum said: "We had a fantastic night at our Red By Night event.

"It's always been a popular event in our calendar and we were pleased that it proved to be popular again with tickets selling out well in advance.

"Visitors had a chance to see the museum come to life at night, witness steam power in our industrial demonstrations and see brilliant fire-breathing shows.

"We're hugely grateful to our heritage guests, bringing steam to life with engines both small and large, as well as all of our exciting performers."

Guests watched the mighty Anchor Forge and its one-ton hammer blow in action on Saturday evening.

Many weren't surprised that it produced some of the largest metalwork the world had ever known.

People also visited the Newcomen Engine house to find out more about Thomas Newcomen and his ingenious invention.

There were also road-based steam engines, fire-breathing entertainers, and live music.

And as always, visitors could pop in to the sweet shop for their favourite traditional sweets, try their luck at vintage fairground games, and enjoy some bostin’ fittle from the Museum's famous fish and chip shop.

The event also stoked excitement about the buildings currently in development at the Museum.

The Museum is getting a major expansion thanks to a £30m funding injection from a series of organisations.

The cash boost from a range of supporters – including from the West Midlands Combined Authority – means the museum can undergo the development that will expand its size by a third.

A brand-new visitor welcome centre, learning spaces, industrial quarter, and an historic town will join the museum thanks to The Forging Ahead project - the largest and most ambitious development since the museum opened in 1978.

The first phase of the project will feature 22 historic buildings and structures, including the recreation of Wolverhampton’s iconic Elephant and Castle pub.

Dudley’s Woodside Library will also be transported to the museum and be rebuilt brick-by-brick as one of the main landmarks of the new, historic town.