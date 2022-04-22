Wolverhampton panto star wins best panto comic award

Tam Ryan as Buttons in Cinderella

Tam picked up the gong for his critically acclaimed performance as Buttons in the 2021-22 production of Cinderella.

The awards were held on Tuesday April 19 at a star-studded ceremony at the Trafalgar Theatre in London's West End.

Hosted by UK Pantomime Association President Christopher Biggins, a total of 27 awards were presented with categories ranging from performers to production.

Tam said: “When you consider the amount of talent paraded up and down the land, to be voted best comic is a huge accolade.

“As a performer, you don’t just get given a part in the Wolverhampton panto, you earn it because everything is right and the pantomime culture here is so precious to the locals and those who come from afar.

“The Grand Theatre is perfect for panto, because it’s a very intimate auditorium but it seats a mighty 1,200 people, which is great for comedy because you still get the big audience laughter but none of the comedy gets lost.

“I can’t wait to get back to Wolverhampton this year, it’s going to be another brilliant panto season!”