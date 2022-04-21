Veteran professional entertainer holds workshops for children to learn circus tricks

Robbie Bilboe of Droppit Entertainment has been teaching children of Low Hill how to perform their own show with circus tricks

Will E Droppit, also known as Ronnie Bilboe from Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, became a professional entertainer back in 1988.

He has performed at many prestigious events, including the Brit awards in London, where he taught Jack Whitehall and Courtney Cox amongst other celebrities how to juggle.

Ronnie's company, Droppits Entertainment, offers discos comedy and magic shows, but over the pandemic, saw numbers dwindle.

In 2019 when Covid restrictions first hit, all bookings were cancelled due to the illness spreading, which left Ronnie wondering if the show could go on.

However in recent months, things have really picked up and Ronnie has taken the decision to expand into workshops.

They have been held at Low Hill Community Centre in Wolverhampton over the Easter holiday and it is hoped they will continue on a weekly basis.

Ronnie said: "Coming back from lockdown, my job was completely cancelled.

"I am starting to get back on my feet and have expanded what I do with the workshops.

"We have held them over the holiday and some of the children have picked up the skills really quickly.

"There is one girl who can now do the splits while plate spinning.

"We have taught some of the kids magic tricks and balloon modelling alongside basic circus skills.

"Hopefully after the holiday I will be running a workshop once a week at Low Hill Community Centre."

The children will put their skills to use during a show which will performed at the centre on Friday.

Ronnie added: "Anyone attending can expect to see all types of circus skills including magic, juggling, plate spinning and even some limbo dancing.

"Hopefully in the future, more people will be attracted to come the workshops.