Wolverhampton contestant Johnny to test out MasterChef skills

Johnny will compete on MasterChef. Photo: Shine TV/BBC

Johnny, whose surname has not been revealed, is aiming to make his son proud as he faces off against eight other cooks from across the UK in the show.

The cook was originally born in Birmingham, but has spent most his childhood living in Walsall and now resides in Tettenhall, in Wolverhampton.

He is hoping to make it past the audition round by cooking his signature dish and prove he has what it takes to judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

The 40-year-old customer service manager said: "Whilst I do get inspiration from my Indian heritage, I love cooking quite classical French dishes most of the time.

"I want to make my son proud. My focus is being the best dad I can and I’d love to show him that I gave it a go."

Johnny's food will be tasted in the new tasting room and, after tasting all nine dishes, the judges will pick their three favourites – giving those cooks a well-earned MasterChef apron and immunity from cooking in the next round.

But for the remaining six contestants, the competition isn't over – with them being handed another chance to impress the judges and win themselves a coveted apron.