Staffordshire school bring down the house with musical performance

The saints and the sinners in Stafford Grammar’s musical theatre production of Guys and Dolls.

Pupils from Stafford Grammar School stepped back into the 50s last week and performed the hit musical Guys and Dolls in the school's newly refurbished theatre.

Playing the irrepressible Miss Adelaide, 17-year-old Josie Lamplough said: “She is such a likeable showgirl who always looks on the bright side, and people can relate to her.

"I wanted to show that she’s more than just a comedy character who sings some belting songs. Miss Adelaide is on a journey in her relationship with Nathan.

“There’s been a buzz around the whole cast throughout the production. It’s wonderful to be back performing on stage again, doing what we love to do.

"Because of the pandemic some of the pupils who are in Year nine or 10 had missed out on doing shows in front of a live audience, so there have been a few extra nerves for some performers this time, but it’s been brilliant.”