Smyths Toys reveal top toy for Christmas 2017

A miniature droid that resembles a Jedi training device from the Star Wars™ film collection has been hailed as the Star Wars toy of the season by buyers at Smyths Toys.

This comes ahead of the release of the eagerly anticipated film Star Wars: The Last Jedi on December 14.

The Jedi Training Remote, made by the award-winning British inventors at Wow! Stuff, encourages fans to use the ‘power of the Force’ to control the propeller-powered droid and train for combat.

Laura Molloy, Buyer at Smyths Toys Superstores said, “The flying toy that’s flying off the shelves is the Star Wars Jedi Training Remote from toy inventors Wow! Stuff.

"It has proven to be a really fantastic way for fans of all ages to recreate iconic scenes from the films.

"It uses simulated sting beams and ‘Force' control to operate and sales are tremendous.

"We have stock for now but we know that hot lines have a habit of selling out quickly before Christmas, so we will do everything we can to ensure we don’t disappoint anyone coming through our door in finding one!"

Based on the original device seen in Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the Jedi Training Remote is suitable for all Star Wars fans.

The device darts up and down whilst firing simulated ‘sting beams’ at its opponent, making it a great combat training aid.

Suitable for adults and children aged 8 years and over, the Jedi Training Remote has an RRP of £29.99 and is available from Smyths Toys and all good retailers.